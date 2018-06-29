Bank of Idaho CEO speaks, takes questions at Chamber series

IDAHO FALLS — The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Speaker Series this week featured Bank of Idaho President and CEO Jeff Newgard.

Newgard joined the Bank of Idaho in July 2015 from HomeStreet Bank, where he was responsible for management and strategic expansion throughout Central and Eastern Washington.

Newgard joined HomeStreet with the company’s acquisition of Yakima National Bank (YNB), where he served as president and chief executive officer. Newgard, who has held a number of leadership positions in regional and community banking since 1998, is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking (Colorado) and holds a Masters of Business Administration from Washington State University and a Bachelor of Arts from Walla Walla College.

Chamber of Commerce CEO Chip Schwarze interviewed Newgard Thursday afternoon at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing.

Watch the video above to see the conversation.

