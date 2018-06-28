Bank of Idaho CEO to speak at Chamber series today

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Jeff Newgard, the President and CEO of Bank of Idaho, will be the June featured speaker for The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Series. The event will be begin at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing.

Newgard joined the Bank of Idaho in July 2015 as the President and CEO. He came from HomeStreet Bank, where he was responsible for management and strategic expansion throughout Central and Eastern Washington.

Newgard joined HomeStreet with the company’s acquisition of Yakima National Bank (YNB), where he served as president and chief executive officer. Newgard, who has held a number of leadership positions in regional and community banking since 1998, is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking (Colorado) and holds a Masters of Business Administration from Washington State University and a Bachelor of Arts from Walla Walla College.

Newgard is involved in the eastern Idaho area and currently serves as Area 5 Chair of the Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve, as well as serving on several boards and committees, including Independent Community Bankers’ of America Select Committee on Cyber Security, the Idaho Falls Symphony, and War Bonnet Rodeo.

He and his wife, Savannah, have two daughters and a son. He says his family is his greatest joy in life.

Questions from audience members will be taken at the event. There is no charge, but space is limited. Attendees are asked to RSVP to programs@idahofallschamber.com.