Chukars win nail-biter 9-8 in Grand Junction, Colorado

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Chukars.

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Chukars LHP reliever Jaret Hellinger struck out John Cresto, representing the winning run with a runner on first as the Chukars won 9-8 to take 3 of the 4 games in Grand Junction.

The Chukars got rolling in the top of the 1st inning as IB Nick Hutchins hit a 2 run double in the left-center gap. Hutchins scored later that inning on a Nathan Eaton double to the left. It was 3-1 Chukars in the top of the 3rd inning, where the Chukars scored 4 runs to make it a 7-1 game. Rockies responded with a run in the bottom half of the 3rd inning to make it 7-2. Chukars have now outscored opponents 25-1 in the 3rd inning of games this season.

The Rockies made a comeback by scoring 4 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning. In the 7th inning, Coco Montes doubled home Todd Czinege to make it a 7-7 game. The Chukars scored 2 runs in the top of the 8th as #B Julio Gonzalez drove home Jose Caraballo on a double to the right. Rudy Martin drove home the 9th run for the Chukars in the 8th inning with a single to center.

Rockies 2B Coco Montes drove home Todd Czinege in the bottom of the 9th to make it a 9-8 Chukars lead. Montes ended the night going 5-5 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI’s. Chukars pitcher Jaret Hellinger struck out Cresto to end the game. Winning pitcher was Mike Messier (1-0) and the losing pitcher is Rockies RHP Michael Agis (1-2).

Chukars won 3 out of 4 games in Grand Junction. They continue the 7 game road trip Saturday night in Orem, Utah to take on the Owlz. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. RHP Tyler Gray will make his first professional start against RHP Johnny Morell.