Customers left with questions after Zaycon Fresh suddenly “suspends operations”

IDAHO FALLS — A popular meat distributor used by families in east Idaho suddenly announced Monday that it was “suspending business operations” and customers are puzzled by the news.

Zaycon Fresh offered bulk chicken, beef and other meat at discounted prices. Customers ordered and paid online before the products were delivered to various locations across the country for consumers to pick up.

The distributor had a large online and social media following but customers were shocked to be greeted by this message Monday:

The company’s social media pages disappeared from the internet and some customers, who have paid and waiting for orders, are frustrated.

“This announcement came with zero notice and certainly no warning signs (other than a few recent orders being delayed). I was receiving e-mail promotions to purchase product as recently as 2 days ago!” a popular blogger wrote. “I trusted this company and shared this company with other families because what they offered worked really well for us. Now though I am stuck in a position much like many others where I paid hard earned money for a product I will not ever see. It’s extremely disappointing and angering to say the least.”

EastIdahoNews.com called Zaycon Fresh and the phone rang several times before the line disconnected. Emails for comment have not been returned.

On the Zaycon website, customers are told they can contact the company by emailing questions@zayconfresh.com.

The BBB suggests the following tips for consumers when a business suddenly closes:

– Collect receipts, proofs of purchase and any other documents such as warranties and manuals. These materials will help you prepare for your request for a resolution.

– Check with the bank or credit card you used to make the purchase(s) at the now-closed company. You may be able to dispute the transaction(s) due to failure to receive goods or services. Credit cards offer more consumer protections on purchases than debit cards do, so it’s generally better to do your shopping, particularly for big ticket items,with a credit card.

– Try to contact the company to complete the transaction or resolve the issue. Some closed companies will offer an email, website or phone number to contact for more information. Check with your BBB to see if they have information about the company. If the business has a physical address, check to see if there is a notice posted with information on where to turn for help. Also look on the company’s website and social media presence for information.

– If the company has not filed for bankruptcy, the business is still obligated to fulfill your order for goods, services or a refund. Closing a business doesn’t relieve the owner of that responsibility. While it can be a time-consuming and expensive option, a consumer may choose to take the company to court.

– If you have a warranty for an item you bought at the store, look into whether the warranty was issued by the manufacturer or by the store. If the manufacturer issued the warranty, it will most likely honor it. When a company goes out of business, its warranties and services often die with it, unless other agreements have been made.

– If you have unused gift cards for a closed business, bankruptcy filings will likely determine if and how they can be used or claimed. For more on gift cards and bankruptcy, click here.