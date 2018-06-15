Former Utah Primary teacher charged with sexually abusing a child in his class

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police arrested a West Jordan man accused of sexual abuse of an 8-year-old girl from his LDS Church congregation.

Sean Sund, 45, was arrested Thursday for investigation of five counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child. Sund had a position of trust over the girl because he was a Primary teacher in her LDS Church branch, police said.

KSL.com reports the girl told investigators the abuse took place on more than one occasion during sleepovers at Sund’s West Jordan home. The girl was taken there by a relative who was friends with Sund and also in his LDS congregation, according to a probable cause statement.

The relative told police Sund “was trusted by all of the parents to have the children left in his care and custody,” the statement said.

Sund told police he regularly had children over at his house and had sleepovers, during which children would sometimes sleep in his bed. He admitted to two occasions of abuse similar to incidents described by the 8-year-old girl, according to the statement.

Detectives believe there may be more alleged victims.

