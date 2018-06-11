Frost advisory issued for most of eastern Idaho tonight

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory that is in effect from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Tuesday for parts of eastern Idaho. A wind advisory is also in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.

Winds are expected to pick up and last through sunset. Expect choppy conditions on the American Falls Reservoir that will be enough to capsize some types of watercraft.

Frost conditions will develop overnight and last through mid-morning Tuesday. Sensitive outdoor plants and vegetation could be damaged or killed if left unprotected.

Strong crosswinds will create difficult travel for high profile vehicles, especially north of Idaho Falls along Interstate 15 and across the Idaho National Lab. Blowing dust is also possible, especially on Interstate 15 near Roberts.

West southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph are possible.

The advisories are in effect for American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, the INL Complex and Mud Lake. Temperatures will range from 32 to 36 degrees in rural areas. More populated areas should stay above 36 degrees overnight.

