He robbed a bank and then went shopping, according to police

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — After allegedly robbing a local bank, court documents show Craig Blankenship decided to go on a shopping spree.

Blankenship reportedly walked into the Bank of Commerce on West Broadway Tuesday morning and headed straight for a teller station. After allegedly walking off with over $1,000, documents show he went and bought a vape machine.

Investigators say Blankenship approached the bank teller around 9:30 a.m. and he handed her a handwritten note demanding all of the $20, $50 and $100 bills. After the teller filled up the plastic bags, Blankenship told her he was upset by the small amount.

Documents show he then ordered the teller to place all the $1, $5 and $10 bills in the bags. In all, he allegedly walked off with $1,672.

Investigators requested security footage from surrounding businesses and they were forwarded to police in the area. Blankenship was recognized by one of the officers.

According to documents, investigators found Blankenship had four recent run-ins with the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Investigators discovered after he allegedly robbed the bank, Blankenship purchased a vape machine, vape juice and a battery for the vape machine from Tobacco Connection.

He called an IF Taxi for a ride to the Grand Teton Mall where he used cash to purchase Nike Jordan shoes and two Nike t-shirts from Footlocker, according to documents. He bought Levi’s brand shorts from Macy’s and a Champion brand baseball hat from Zumiez.

Following Blankenship’s shopping trip, he reportedly checked into the Super 8 Hotel on Lindsay Blvd. where he paid for the room with cash.

Authorities were able to track Blankenship down at the hotel and take him into custody. He had a total of $1,186 that was seized as evidence.

According to documents, detectives attempted tried to interview Blankenship but he refused to talk and instead flung insults at the detectives. After some time, Blankenship requested an attorney.

He is being held in the Bonneville County Jail on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 11 for a preliminary hearing.