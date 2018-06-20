Idaho man sentenced for pointing shotgun at woman’s head

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

COEUR D’ALENE — Aleck Walker, 25, of Lapwai, Idaho, was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 166 months in federal prison by United States District Court Judge David C. Nye, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced.

Judge Nye sentenced Walker to 46 months in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon and an additional 120 months for using a short-barreled shotgun in furtherance of the assault. Judge Nye also ordered Walker to serve 3 years of supervised release after his release from prison.

According to court records, in July 2017, Walker approached a woman parked in a vehicle in an alley. The woman’s daughter and father were also inside the vehicle.

Walker asked the woman why she was in the alley and pointed a short-barreled shotgun at her head. The woman and her daughter both feared for their lives.

The case was prosecuted in federal court because Walker is a Nez Perce tribal member and the offense occurred within the boundaries of the Nez Perce reservation. At sentencing, Walker apologized to the victims and said he was under the influence of drugs that day.

This case was investigated by the Nez Perce Tribal Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.