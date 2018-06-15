Local man dies in ATV crash

CARIBOU COUNTY — A Teton man was killed Thursday night in an ATV crash along Forest Service Road in Caribou County.

Whitt Harris, 50, sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers received a report around 7 p.m. that Harris had been injured. An Air Idaho medical helicopter, along with Caribou County deputies, responded to the scene but Harris had already died by the time they got there.

No one else was involved in the crash. Deputies continue to investigation.