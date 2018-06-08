Madison School District seeks renewal of $1.9 million supplemental levy

Share This

REXBURG — Madison School District 321 will ask voters to renew a two-year $1.9 million supplemental levy in August.

The levy was initially approved by voters in 2014 and renewed again in 2016, District Assistant Superintendent Randy Lords tells EastIdahoNews.com.

“We appreciate the taxpayers and patrons placing value in education and keeping this levy in place the last four years,” Lords said in a news release. “We believe the district has been very good stewards of these levy dollars and hope you continue to trust us to fill the ongoing needs within our district.”

The levy money is earmarked primarily for operational expenses in the district.

If renewed by voters, some $215,000 would go toward restoring two paid teaching days for certified and classified staff. The move is a step toward restoring five school days that were cut in 2010, due to the economic recession. At the time, the cut saved the district $100,000.

Additionally, $425,000 is earmarked for new technology and $205,000 will be used to install or upgrade security cameras, and add bulletproof glass on some windows.

About $500,000 will go toward keeping curriculum updated, $350,000 is set for preventative building maintenance, and $300,000 would be used to buy new buses and phase out older vehicles.

“I believe Madison School District 321 is the finest district in the State of Idaho,” Superintendent Geoff Thomas said. “One of the key reasons, aside from our amazing staff and students, is that we live in a very supportive, education-minded community.”

Residents will have a change to vote on the levy on Aug. 28. It requires a simple majority to pass.