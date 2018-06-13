Man hospitalized after crashing into a tree in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A man was hospitalized following a car crash in Idaho Falls Wednesday evening.

IFPD spokeswoman Holly Cook tells EastIdahoNews.com a 31-year-old man was driving a white truck at the time of the crash.

The airbag was deployed when he hit a tree on 17th street.

The man was injured and was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Medical Regional Medical Center.

Cook does not believe his injuries are life-threatening.

Emergency crews immediately responded to the call at 5:35.

Original story:

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the Idaho Falls Police Department for more information. We will update the story as soon as more information is available.