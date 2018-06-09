Man pulling U-Haul trailer blows tire, crashes near Malta
EastIdahoNews.com Staff
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.
MALTA – On Saturday, June 9 about 2 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle injury crash westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 244 near Malta.
Tommy Lebeau, 68, of Crystal Springs, Mississippi, was driving a 1998 Ford F150 pickup pulling a U-haul trailer. The right rear tire on the F150 had blown out. He lost control and went into the median where the truck and trailer rolled and came to a rest in the eastbound lanes. Lebeau was wearing his seatbelt.
The eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately 2.5 hours. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
