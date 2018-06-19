Man safe after becoming lost while biking in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY — A California man is safe after becoming lost while biking with a group in the Ketchum area over the weekend.

Corey Andrew McClendon-Brown, 30, was with five bicyclists when he became lost on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office. Members of his party contacted search and rescue after Brown did not show up at the Boat Box Hot Spring in Stanley.

Rescue crews looked for Brown from 9:30 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. Monday when the search was called off due to heavy storms.

The search commenced Monday morning and Brown was able to make his way to safety in Stanley by 5:45 p.m.

Brown was equipped with camping gear, food and water but officials say he was not prepared for the amount of snow and fallen timber he encountered which delayed his meeting with his group.