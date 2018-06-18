Rhinehart Pool to be removed, structure will be demolished

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department will be conducting renovations at the Rhinehart Park, located at 1055 Washburn, that will include the removal of the old pool and taking out the adjacent small office and locker rooms.

The pool and adjoining facility have been vacant and in disrepair for several years, after it was discovered that leaks in the pool had progressed to the point that it was beyond repair. The pool was subsequently drained and taken out of service.

Over the years, the locker rooms and pool structure have been the targets of vandalism. Neighbors in the vicinity have also been concerned about the growing problems of graffiti and the dangers of standing water that can collect at the bottom of the pool.

The city has received bids and will be proceeding forward with the demolition of the old structure along with the removal of the pool.

The area will be back-filled and returned to a grassy area as a normal part of the park. Work should begin within a month and should be completed before the end of the summer.