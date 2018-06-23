Scattered showers reported across portions of eastern Idaho Saturday afternoon

IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service is reporting thunderstorm activity for parts of eastern Idaho Saturday afternoon.

Some areas of Bonneville and Bingham Counties are getting mild rain showers. Small hail and lightning has been reported as well.

The storm seems to be shifting north to the Rigby/Rexburg area.

The major areas of impact include Idaho Falls, Ammon, Shelley and Iona. The minor storm is expected to pass over the Snake River Plain fairly quickly.

