The Singing Waffle is now closed, owners announce on social media

Share This

REXBURG — The Singing Waffle, a karaoke and dance venue that sold loaded waffles, is now closed.

Owners Dave and Mary Taylor posted the following message on the business’ Facebook page on Friday:

“We are sorry to announce that we are closing down The Singing Waffle. Our efforts to find a buyer were unsuccessful. We will always treasure our memories there and are very grateful to all our customers. Thank you for your support!”

The business launched in January to rave reviews, however, in May the Taylors posted on their Facebook page that they were looking to sell the business.

No explanation was given about why they were trying to sell, or why the business is now closed.

Calls to Dave Taylor were not immediately returned Friday.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article if more details become available.