These 36 students just received scholarships from the Idaho Governor’s Cup

Share This

The following is a news release.

BOISE — The Idaho Governor’s Cup is thrilled to award scholarships to thirty-six Idaho students as they begin their post-secondary education. Since 1974, the Idaho Governor’s Cup has awarded scholarships to Idaho high school graduates attending post-secondary institutions in the state. This year, the organization awarded the first Cecil D. Andrus Excellence in Education Scholarship to one student pursuing a career in education.

The Idaho Governor’s Cup has been helping Idaho students from across the state pursue their higher education goals for 44 years and counting. More than a thousand students applied for an Idaho Governor’s Cup scholarship, which scores based on GPA, a personal essay and demonstrated commitment to public service through volunteer work and leadership. The program awards academic scholarship recipients $3,000 per year for up to four years and career-technical scholarship recipients $3,000 per year for up to three years.

This year, the following students received an Idaho Governor’s Cup scholarship:

Region 1:

Dylan Miller, St. Maries High School, attending Lewis-Clark State College

Lydia Gross, Coeur d’Alene High School, attending Boise State University

Sheldon Trogden, Mullan Junior-Senior High School, attending North Idaho College*

Region 2:

Emily Skiles, Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School, attending Lewis-Clark State College*

Godavari Murphy, Kamiah High School, attending Boise State University

Nicholas Pancheri, Moscow High School, attending University of Idaho

Virginia Monk, Genesee High School, attending University of Idaho

Region 3:

Anna Gamino, Caldwell High School, attending Boise State University

Antonya Clemence, Timberline High School, attending College of Southern Idaho*

Camryn Layer, Capital High School, attending University of Idaho**

David Claiborne, Bishop Kelly High School, attending Lewis-Clark State College*

David Mathson, New Plymouth High School, attending College of Western Idaho*

Donovan Wright, Centennial High School, attending Boise State University

Elaine Huang, Renaissance High School, attending College of Idaho

Emily Kominek, Emmett High School, attending College of Western Idaho*

Genaro Huitron, Caldwell High School, attending Northwest Nazarene University

Hope Watanabe, Nampa Christian High School, attending Northwest Nazarene University

Jacob LaMay, Rocky Mountain High School, attending Boise State University

Kaleb Arnold, Idaho Distance Education Academy, attending Boise State University

Kendall Nash, Homedale High School, attending University of Idaho

Kiarie Ballard, Borah High School, attending College of Western Idaho*

Rachel Houle, Horseshoe Bend Middle-Senior High School, attending Idaho State University

Samuel Hahn, Home School, attending College of Western Idaho*

Sheldon Jones, Rocky Mountain High School, attending College of Western Idaho*

Sydney Maloney, Weiser High School, attending University of Idaho

Sydney Miller, Fruitland High School, attending University of Idaho

Region 4:

Brielle Young, Jerome High School, attending Boise State University

Cierra Stump, Jerome High School, attending College of Southern Idaho*

Gyandarshika Koirala, Twin Falls High School, attending College of Southern Idaho

Kamryn Larsen, Gooding High School, attending Brigham Young University Idaho

Maura Merrill, Minico High School, attending Idaho State University

Region 5:

Adriene Pavek, Century High School, attending Idaho State University

Region 6:

John Koenig, Upper Carmen Charter School, attending Boise State University

Kalvin Kelley, Blackfoot High School, attending Brigham Young University Idaho*

Odalis Garcia-Loza, Hillcrest High School, attending Idaho State University

Wyatt Naillon, Challis Junior-Senior High School, attending Boise State University

Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter and First Lady Lori Otter congratulated the scholarship recipients at an award ceremony held at the Idaho State Capitol last week.

“You’re here today because you are the best of the best. Now you have a responsibility – to your family, to the students who were not chosen for this award, and to the state of Idaho,” said Governor Otter. “Idaho needs you – to go to school, to become a good citizen and to be a positive part of the communities in which you choose to live and begin your careers.”

“It’s been our honor and pleasure to lead and grow the Idaho Governor’s Cup throughout our tenure,” First Lady Lori Otter said. In the past decade alone, more than 250 students have received Idaho Governor’s Cup scholarships. This year, the Idaho Governor’s Cup awarded more career technical scholarships than ever before – a testament to the expanded post-secondary skills training being offered at community colleges and universities across Idaho.

Funding for the scholarships is primarily supported through the annual Idaho Governor’s Cup event, which is attended annually by approximately 600 people from across Idaho.

The 44th annual event will be held September 6-8, 2018 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. For more information on the program or to attend the 2018 Idaho Governor’s Cup event, click here.

*indicates Career Technical Scholarship recipients

**indicates Cecil D. Andrus Excellence in Education Scholarship recipient