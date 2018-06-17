UPDATE: Power restored to thousands following Sunday outages
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
UPDATE
Power has been restored to thousands of customers who lost electricity Sunday afternoon.
ORIGINAL STORY
IDAHO FALLS — Thousands of people have lost power Sunday afternoon across eastern Idaho and weather is likely to blame.
As of 4:30 p.m., over 6,000 Idaho Falls Power customers were without electricity and nearly 1,200 Rocky Mountain Power customers were in the dark. Thunder and lightning has been reported in many areas as heavy rain is falling across the region.
Crews are working to restore electricity as soon as possible.
