UPDATE: Severe storm warnings expire. Small hail, wind and rain still possible.

UPDATE:

The storms, which prompted these warnings have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible in some areas.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ST.ANTHONY — The National Weather Service has issued three severe storm warnings in eastern Idaho.

One storm is moving through Fremont County and is impacting the following communities: Ashton, Marysville, Chester, Ashton Reservoir, Mesa Falls State Park and Ashton Hill. Half-dollar size hail and 50 mph wind gusts are accompanying the storm. The advisory is set to expire at 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Another storm is impacting Fremont, Madison, Teton and Jefferson counties. At 1:50 p.m. Sunday, the storm was 10 miles southeast of Rexburg and moving north at 15 mph. Quarter size hail is accompanying the storm. This advisory is set to expire at 2:15 p.m.

The final storm warning is in effect in Caribou and Bear Lake County near Montpelier. It is moving north at 25 mph, and is accompanied by 50 mph wind gusts and half-dollar sized hail. The following areas are under the advisory: Montpelier, Georgetown, Bern, Diamond Creek Campground, Geneva Summit, Bennington and Clear Creek Ranger Station. The advisory expires at 2:30 p.m.

Officials say people and animals outdoors could be injured. Expect hail and wind damage to roofs, siding, windows, vehicles, and trees.

Teton | Courtesy Corey John Rhodehouse