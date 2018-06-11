Trump, Kim shake hands before meeting in Singapore

(CNN) – President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kum Jong UN shook hands at the Capella Hotel in Singapore before heading into a room to begin the highly-anticipated summit.

The two leaders are expected to discuss several issues with North Korea’s denuclearization being the most important item on the table for the U.S.

Trump is expected to speak with reporters about the meeting before leaving Singapore.