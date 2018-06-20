Trump: Will sign ‘something’ to keep families together

(CNN) — President Donald Trump indicated he would take action shortly to both improve security on the border and help keep families together, speaking briefly with reporters Wednesday.

He would be taking “preemptive” action as the White House and lawmakers scramble to deal with fallout over the adminstration’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

He also said he would be canceling the congressional picnic scheduled for Thursday because it didn’t feel right to go on as scheduled.