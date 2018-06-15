Two adults, three juveniles involved in crash near Malad Summit

MALAD — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle injury crash on northbound Interstate 15 north of the Malad Summit.

The crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Police reports show Gregory J. Palmer, 33, of Tremonton, Utah, was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup northbound on I-15. The vehicle went off the left shoulder and rolled coming to rest on the left shoulder.

Palmer, passenger Karly Palmer, 33, also of Trementon, and three juvenile passengers were transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Regional Medical Center.

Gregory and Karly were treated for injuries and released, according to hospital spokesman Todd Blackinton.

The condition of the juveniles is unknown.

All occupants were wearing seat belts.

The left lane of I-15 is still blocked.