UPDATE: Man arrested in relation to stabbing incident in Idaho Falls

UPDATE:

Idaho Falls Police have arrested 18-year-old Devon Grant Arias of Idaho Falls in relation to the stabbing incident on Fanning Avenue Tuesday.

Arias has been charged with one count of aggravated battery.

Police reports show two witnesses reported a verbal altercation between three men, which then turned physical. Witnesses told police that one of the men, described as a young Hispanic male in his early twenties, stabbed the victim with a knife and then both men fled from the scene on foot.

Police later found both men, and Arias was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

It has not yet been determined whether charges will be filed against the second male suspect, police say.

The 54-year old Caucasian victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in a parking lot at the 500 block of North Fanning Avenue.

Police responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a man — who has not been identified — had been stabbed with a weapon, said Idaho Falls spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

At that point, police issued the following Code Red Alert to nearby residents:

“This is the Idaho Falls Police Department. We are asking residents in the area of Fanning and Garfield to stay inside and lock your doors. We are looking for 2 males that ran from a scene and may be armed and dangerous. One Hispanic male by the name of Devon in white shirt and jeans. One Hispanic male in red pajama pants. If you see them do not approach call dispatch at 208 529 1200. We will place another call when we have more information.”

Additionally, Compass Academy and Dora Erickson Elementary in Idaho Falls School District 91 were put on a hall check, which is similar to a shelter-in-place, according to D91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne. Police vehicles were visible at both schools.

The Code Red Alert and hall check were canceled shortly afterward.

One person of interested has been detained at the scene, and another was detained elsewhere. It’s unclear if they have been arrested.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

If you have any information on this case, call dispatch (208) 529-1200.