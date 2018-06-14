UPDATE: Victim’s name released in fatal I-15 wreck

UPDATE:

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, fatality crash northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 157, about nine miles south of Dubois in Jefferson County.

The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jing Johnson, 48, of San Jose, California was northbound on I-15 in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup. The vehicle went off the left shoulder and back onto the road, where Johnson overcorrected. The vehicle rolled and came to rest in the left lane of travel.

All occupants were wearing their seat belts. Jing Johnson succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. Jerry Johnson, 47, of San Jose, California and three juveniles were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ground ambulance.

Both northbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately half an hour. The right lane of travel was blocked for an additional four and a half hours.

ORIGINAL STORY:

HAMER — A California woman is dead after a rollover crash on northbound Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies responded to a crash north of Hamer involving a black Dodge truck at around 4:30 p.m.

There were five people in the vehicle — a man, woman and three juveniles, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

The man and three children received non-life-threatening injuries, however, the woman died at the scene.

The identities of the individuals have not yet been released.

Idaho State Police closed one lane of traffic to deal with the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested more details and will post them when they are available.