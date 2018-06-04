Victor boy killed after being caught in grain auger

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. — A 6-year-old Victor boy was killed after being caught in a grain auger Saturday in east Tennessee.

Shawn Hudson Corum was visiting family, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, when he became entangled in the auger system inside a grain silo. Multiple emergency responders rushed to the silo and tried to save the boy but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Please pray for the family and friends of Shawn as well as the emergency personnel who responded to this tragic accident,” Sheriff Jimmy Brown said in a news release.