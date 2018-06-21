VIDEO: Tornado briefly touches down in Butte County

Share This

MACKAY — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down for about two minutes north of Darlington in Butte County on Thursday.

The tornado formed during a severe thunderstorm in the area between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The storm was producing quarter-sized hail and strong winds.

NWS officials report a screen door was blown off a home during the storm. But there have been no other reports of damage.

The severe thunderstorm warning expired at 2:15 p.m., as the storm had decreased in severity.