Watch $1 family movies this summer in the theater

IDAHO FALLS — Regal Cinemas has announced the return of its family-favorite program, the Summer Movie Express. The Summer Movie Express features $1 family movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m., with a portion of proceeds benefitting charity.

“For just $1, moviegoers of all ages are invited to climb aboard the Summer Movie Express for unbeatable entertainment throughout the summer where they can see great movies like Despicable Me 2, Sing, The Secret Life of Pets and more,” said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. “What better way to be entertained and spend quality time with each other than at your local Regal Cinemas.”

Here are some of the movies that will be playing as part of the program:

Iron Giant

Curious George

Despicable Me

Ice Age: Collision Course

Storks

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Despicable Me 2

How to Train Your Dragon 2

The LEGO Movie

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Sing

The Peanuts Movie

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Ferdinand

The Secret Life of Pets

Alvin & The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Click here for a schedule and list of movies for summer 2018.