Watch $1 family movies this summer in the theater
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Entertainment
IDAHO FALLS — Regal Cinemas has announced the return of its family-favorite program, the Summer Movie Express. The Summer Movie Express features $1 family movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m., with a portion of proceeds benefitting charity.
“For just $1, moviegoers of all ages are invited to climb aboard the Summer Movie Express for unbeatable entertainment throughout the summer where they can see great movies like Despicable Me 2, Sing, The Secret Life of Pets and more,” said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. “What better way to be entertained and spend quality time with each other than at your local Regal Cinemas.”
Here are some of the movies that will be playing as part of the program:
Iron Giant
Curious George
Despicable Me
Ice Age: Collision Course
Storks
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Despicable Me 2
How to Train Your Dragon 2
The LEGO Movie
Alvin and the Chipmunks
Sing
The Peanuts Movie
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Ferdinand
The Secret Life of Pets
Alvin & The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
