Why police want you take a photo of your kids on the 4th of July

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has been preparing to ensure safety during the celebrations on July 4th and one of those ways is helping to keep kids with their families.

Idaho Falls Police Capt. Royce Clements says it’s a good idea to take pictures of your children that day while they are clothed in their festive red, white and blue colors. Clements says that small action could help should your kids wander away.

“If those children get lost, you have a photograph of what they look like and what they’re wearing today. That helps us a lot in finding those kids,” Clements said.

If you attend the parade or Riverfest celebration, police advise parents to have a common meeting spot should your family get separated. Officers say you should not rely on older children or cell phones to keep track of family members, especially as networks may be bogged down.

Quiz the family on where the meeting spot is and make sure it’s easy to get to.

Police advise that you give children emergency contact information and help them memorize the details of those who are with them at the event. In case they are lost, they can relay crucial facts to first responders.

Officers will be along the parade routes and at Snake River Landing all day.

“In the center of the Riverfest event, there will be a command trailer that says IFPD on the side of it. That will be the lost and found for all children,” Clements said.

If a child is found by event staff or anyone else, they may be brought to the trailer where parents can pick them up.

Click HERE for public safety personnel locations.