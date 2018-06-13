Woman flown to hospital after falling while hiking

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A 24-year-old woman was rescued and flown to the hospital after falling while hiking west of Idaho Falls.

The woman was hiking with another woman in the Hell’s Half-Acre area around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell says she fell into a crevasse. She was injured and could not get out on her own so she called 911.

Deputies and Search and Rescue crews found the woman and were able to carry her less than a mile to where a medical helicopter could transport her to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



The woman, whose name has not been released, had non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover, according to Lovell.