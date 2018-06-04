Woman flown to hospital following motorcycle crash near Soda Springs

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

SODA SPRINGS — On Sunday June 3, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle injury crash on SH34 at milepost 69, north of Soda Springs.

Cheryl Molzon, 48, of Hurricane, Utah, was driving northbound on SH34, on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Molzon drove off the left shoulder where the motorcycle came to a rest.

Molzon was transported by ground ambulance to Caribou Memorial Hospital and later taken by air ambulance to Portnuef Medical Center in Pocatello. Molzon was not wearing a helmet.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.