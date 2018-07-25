Amber Alert canceled after girl, suspect are found

UPDATE 10:20 p.m.

Idaho State Police report Aila and Kelly Vesterby have been located in Mountain Home. Kelly Vesterby is in custody and the Amber Alert has been canceled.

UPDATE 9:40 p.m.

Police say the vehicle has been located in Boise but officers are still searching for Kelly and Aila Vesterby.

ORIGINAL STORY

CALDWELL — Idaho State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a Caldwell child who may be in danger.

Police are looking for 11-year-old Aila Nyelle Vesterby who was last seen at 2320 Carnegie Street in Caldwell.

Aila is a white female with blond hair and blue eyes believed to be 5’2, weighing 70 lbs.

Authorities say she may be in the company of Kelly James Vesterby, a 48-year-old white male with brown hair and hazel eyes believed to be 5’8, weighting 210 lbs.

They may be traveling in a blue/green 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, with license plate: Idaho 3292V

On Tuesday night, Kelly Vesterby left Caldwell with Aila possibly to Mountain Home or Minnesota, according to Idaho State Police. Aila’s mother has full custody. Kelly took clothing items for himself and Aila, and left in the Hyundai. Kelly is considered armed and family members are concerned Aila is in danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, contact the Caldwell Police Department at (208) 454-7531 or 911 immediately.

VICTIM: Aila Nyelle Vesterby

Age: 11

Sex: female

Race: white

Hair: blonde

Eyes: blue

Height: 5’2

Weight: 70 lbs

SUSPECT: Kelly James Vesterby

Age: 48

Sex: male

Race: white

Hair: brown

Eyes: hazel

Height: 5’8

Weight: 210 lbs

VEHICLE:

Color: blue/green

Year: 2002

Make: Hyundai

Model: Santa Fe

Style: SUV

License#: 3292V

State: Idaho

Description: veterans license plates

Direction of Travel: unknown destination, may be traveling to a reservation in Minnesota or Mountain Home, Idaho.