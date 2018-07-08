“Ant-Man and the Wasp” is an Ant-Tastic Blast

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” is deep or thoughtful. It’s not complex and doesn’t feature heavy themes. But what this flick is is fast and fun, a perfect romp for sitting in an air-conditioned theater on a hot summer day. While it opens a little slow, once it gets going, it’s a blast.

Set before the events of “Avengers: Infinity War”, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” catches us up with Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), who finds himself under house arrest after cavorting about as Ant-Man and violating laws prohibiting unsanctioned superherodom. Lang is drawn back in by Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), who believe he holds the key to rescuing Pym’s wife and Hope’s mother, Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Adding complications to the mix, are Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins), a sleazy businessman who wants to profit off Pym’s tech, and the mysterious Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), a butt-kicking adversary also trying to nab Pym’s goodies. Scott and Hope team up as Ant-Man and the Wasp to stop the bad guys and save Janet, with a little help from some familiar faces from the first “Ant-Man.”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” doesn’t have the luxury of introducing Scott and a lot of the world building was done in the first movie, so the front end of this flick drags. But once we get into the second act, the pace picks up and the action gets juicy. The filmmakers have more opportunities to play with size-changing and employ it in a multitude of clever gags. These moments aren’t just funny. They also show off creativity and resourcefulness, both of the film’s heroes and of the filmmakers.

This movie also gives us a more extended look at the Quantum Realm. This is what you’d get if you threw the trippy stuff from “Doctor Strange” and a bunch of science into a blender and hit “Frappe.” It’s a very cool visual treat and opens up exciting possibilities for future Marvel movies.

That stuff sits on top, like tasty, sugary frosting, but what really makes “Ant-Man and the Wasp” go is the chemistry between Rudd, Lilly and Douglas. Those three actors spend a good part of the movie bouncing off one another. You can tell that Hank and Hope really don’t want to like Scott, but he keeps winning them over. You can watch the frustration with this guy dance across their faces. And Rudd is lovable enough that he can be a complete lunkhead, but you won’t stay mad at him.

Michael Pena is back as Luis, and he’s still stealing scenes like a cat burglar steals jewels. Laurence Fishburne and Randall Park also turn in solid performances. John-Kamen fills her role well, playing Ghost as a shattered broken soul. Goggins, one of the better character actors in movies right now, is wasted in a role where he doesn’t have a lot to do. In general, the cast is very solid, and director Peyton Reed gives his actors space to be funny and quirky. It works.

Reed also does a solid job of blending the comedy and the action in this flick. In fact, a lot of the best laughs come from the action scenes. The laughs don’t sap the excitement from the action, and you definitely feel the tension build as draws towards the climax. And the intimate scenes between Scott and his family have plenty of heart.

There’s that first act, though. It does feel slow. The movie lacks the depth of the better Marvel movies, like “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” or “Avengers: Infinity War.” And it’s not as funny as “Thor: Ragnarok.” But “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is a fast-paced, funny movie that hits right in the summer movie blockbuster sweet spot. This movie will help you beat the heat and have a blast doing so!

3 ½ Indy Fedoras out of 5

MPAA Rating: PG-13