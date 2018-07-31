Central Idaho fire is now 34,726 acres; caused by exploding targets

CAREY — A large wildfire burning in near the Sawtooth National Forest was caused by exploding targets, local and federal officials tell EastIdahoNews.com.

The Sharps Fire is the latest in a string of Idaho wildfires, which have been caused by people illegally detonating exploding targets on public land.

The fire started Sunday about six miles east of Bellevue on Sharps Canyon Road. Local and federal firefighters are battling the blaze.

At present the fire is at zero containment, and the Great Basin National Incident Management Team 1 has arrived to take control of the fire. The team is a large firefighting unit designed to combat massive or difficult to reach wildfires.

The weather continues to favor the fire, with a chance for dry thunderstorm on Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity is low and and temperatures will remain in the 80s to 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

Muldoon Canyon road is closed from EE-DA-HO Ranch (east of Bellevue) to Hunt Road. Little Wood Reservoir road is closed at the reservoir. High Five, Baugh Creek, Bay Horse and Hunt roads are also closed. The public is asked to stay out of these areas to allow for fire fighter and public safety. More closures are being evaluated as the fire progresses to the north.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the Little Wood Recreation Area campground and all residences on Little Wood Reservoir Road and Flat Top Road north of the reservoir. High Five Recreation sites are evacuated and closed to the public. Fish Creek Road is under a pre-evacuation notice. Residents should prepare to leave at a moment’s notice. Gather critical documents, medications, children, and pets and be ready to go.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality says the air quality in the area is moderate, and unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged exposure to outside air or heavy exertion.

Courtesy Bureau of Land Management