Chukars score 19 in loss to Ogden

In one of the wildest games in franchise history, the Chukars score 19 runs on 13 hits but lose to the Ogden Raptors 20-19 on a Daniel Robinson walk-off single in the last game of a quick 2 game series at Lindquist Field on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams scored early and often. The Chukars had 7 extra base hits while the Raptors had 8 extra base hits. It was a game that combined for 39 runs, 23 walks, 8 errors, 6 stolen bases and 12 pitchers in the ultimate Pioneer League slugfest.

Hitting stars for the Chukars include Jose Caraballo, who went 3 for 6 with 6 RBI’s and a clutch 3 run home run in the top of the 6th inning to give the Chukars a 17-16 lead. Reed Rohlman went 2 for 3 with 3 runs scored and 3 walks. Tyler James stole 2 bases and went 2 for 4 with 4 runs scored and 2 walks. Chase Vallot had 2 doubles and 3 RBI’s for Idaho Falls, who go to 22-20 on the year.

With Ogden leading 19-18 in the top of the 9th inning, Nick Hutchins hit a 1 out solo home run off Ogden RHP Hunter Speer to tie the game.

Stars for Ogden include SS Ronny Brito, who went 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored, a 3 run home run in the 5th inning and 8 RBI’s. Daniel Robinson, Dillon Paulson and Miguel Vargas each had 4 runs scored in the game.

The Raptors win despite walking 11 Chukars batters and committing 5 errors, including 3 in the top of the 2nd inning where Idaho Falls scored 6 runs on only 3 hits. Chukars pitching walked 12 batters, which ties a season high for the staff.

For the Chukars, they have allowed 46 runs in their last 3 games and are on a 3 game losing streak, despite scoring 34 runs in the 3 game slide.

It’s off to Orem for the Chukars as they take on the Orem Owlz for a 3 game series. Monday night it’s JC Cloney, who is a perfect 7-0 on the year for the Chukars. He will be opposed by Owlz RHP Christopher Molina. 7:05 pm first pitch from the Home of the Owlz.