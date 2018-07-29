Construction on Rigby roundabout begins Monday
EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.
RIGBY — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will begin construction at the Stockham Blvd. and US-20B/Farnsworth Way intersection on Monday, July 30. ITD will be converting the current intersection into a roundabout for enhanced safety, to improve traffic flow, and to reduce congestion.
Construction will be completed by the end of November.
Flaggers will be used to safely guide traffic during construction when the intersection is reduced to one lane operations.
Business access and connectivity will be maintained throughout the project duration. Drivers are advised to plan ahead and be prepared for traffic delays.
