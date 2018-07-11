DUCK RACE: Adopt a duck to win a truck

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — With the 2018 Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race is a month away, the Idaho Falls Rotary Club revealed the grand prize for the race Wednesday — a 2018 Ford F150 truck donated by Broadway Ford. The truck is valued at more than $60,000.

Joe Pais, general manager of Broadway Ford, said donating the truck is the company’s way of trying to help the community.

Idaho Central Credit Union is also donating to the annual rubber duck race. It will be giving away a 4×4 Polaris Sportsman Touring XP as the first prize.

“Idaho Central Credit Union is excited to be part of this signature event,” said Laura Smith, public relations director for Idaho Central Credit Union. “We’ve been a supporter of the duck races for the last five years and we look forward to this year being the best one yet.”

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Additional prizes for the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race total more than $10,000.

“All of the proceeds go to our efforts along the greenbelt and have for 28 years now. And anyone who has lived here for that time or even a lesser time have seen improvements to the greenbelt. If you’re someone who enjoys the greenbelt, buy a duck and you might win a truck or it might be a donation to help beautify the path you enjoy,” said Lindsey Romankiw, president of the Idaho Falls Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club says more than $4 million have been raised in past years used to improve and expand the greenbelt (now known as the Idaho Falls River Walk). Proceeds from this year’s duck race will be used for Heritage Park, which broke ground in April.

The Duck Race will take place on Aug. 11. with over 18,000 ducks racing along the Snake River after a day of festivities.

Rubber ducks can be purchased at the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race website.