Excessive heat warnings issued in eastern and central Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — It’s going to be hot in central and eastern Idaho tonight and tomorrow.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning starting at midnight Sunday until midnight Monday in Burley, Rupert, and Heyburn.

A slightly lesser heat advisory has been issued in the surrounding communities of Pocatello, Malad City, Oakley, Rockland, Twin Falls and Preston.

Highs in the upper 90s are expected during the day with a lows of only 65 degrees at night.

Officials say the warm overnight lows may make it more difficult for people to find adequate cooling, especially those without additional cooling.

Heat sensitive people may find these conditions hazardous, and these temperatures may be dangerous for those that work outside exposed to the sun, and for those without adequate hydration.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water..

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, if suspected call 911.