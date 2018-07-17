Four projects on S. Boulevard in Idaho Falls include new roundabout

IDAHO FALLS — Construction crews are out in full force to make way for a new roundabout in a confusing and sometimes unsafe traffic area on South Boulevard. It’s one of four road projects taking place on the busy road this summer.

“This roundabout will solve some of the problems that we experience currently. It’s kind of an unusual intersection geometry and the signalization is challenging from a safety standpoint,” City Engineer Kent Fugal says.

Trees in Liberty Park have been removed to accommodate the new roundabout. City officials say more trees will be planted upon completion of construction.

The intersection currently doesn’t accommodate pedestrians and cyclists but Fugal says the new changes will accommodate all modes of transportation.

Roundabout plans on South Boulevard | City of Idaho Falls

“The roundabout project will help us to improve in all aspects,” Fugal says.

The final product will look similar to the roundabout on Memorial Drive off of E Street. It will cost roughly $1.1 million including significant storm drainage upgrades and some water line replacements not related to the roundabout itself.

“The geometry will be very similar. A major difference is that this intersection only has three legs instead of the four legs at the intersection Memorial drive has, but it will be very similar geometry. I think that will help with the traffic flow considerably,” Fugal says.

Other projects include storm drainage improvements impacting the road from 2nd Street to 4th Street. There will be drainage changes on 13th Street along with a road reconfiguration where it connects to Maple Street.

Fugal says safety enhancements, like added pedestrian crossings, will be taking place on 9th Street and Birch Street.

“That will include bringing the curb line further out into the street so that pedestrians don’t have to cross as great a distance and also putting rectangular rapid flash beacons similar to what’s on Riverside drive by the Temple,” Fugal says.

The new roundabout on South Boulevard will look similar to this one on Memorial Drive. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Lastly, after a seal coat is added to South Boulevard, it will be re-striped.

“From Sunnyside until Northgate – the entire length – we’ll be able to have a center turn lane on the roadway with one lane each direction. We’ll add bicycle lanes north of 17th street and a shoulder that can be used also for bicycles south of 17th Street,” Fugal says.

All road projects on South Boulevard should be completed by September. Officials say in a few weeks, the roads leading to South Boulevard near Elm Street will be closed, so drivers should find alternative routes.

“It’ll just work a lot better if people try to avoid (the area). We still want them to come and visit the YMCA and give their business to the Common Cents store but, if they’re just traveling through, a different route might be better for them while this construction is going on,” Fugal says.