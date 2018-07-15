Missoula Blanks Idaho Falls 12-0

The following is a news release from the Chukars.

IDAHO FALLS — The Missoula Osprey shut-out the Idaho Falls Chukars 12-0 as Missoula racked up 18 hits on Chukars pitching on Saturday night at Melaleuca Field in the first game of the three game series.

The Osprey had nine extra base hits in the win. Missoula SS Brandon Leyton went four for five with two runs scored. 2B Cesar Garcia had a triple and a home run. RF David Sanchez went three for five for the Osprey, who went six for 12 with runners in scoring position. C Zac Almond went two for five with a triple, home run and had 3 RBI’s.

The Chukars were held to only two hits. Both of them were doubles. Tyler James hit a first inning double and Jose Caraballo had a 2nd inning double, both off of Marcos Tineo, who allowed two hits and 6 innings of shutout baseball. Tineo struck out 3 Chukars, and threw 12 ground outs, compared to only one flyout.

RHP Jonathan Bowlan picked up his first loss of the season. He gave up 10 hits and 7 runs in 5 innings of work. The bright side is Bowlan didn’t walk a batter and relief pitcher Nathan Webb walked only one in four innings of relief.

Chukars drop to three games back in the Pioneer League Southern division after Ogden scored five runs in the bottom of the 8th inning to beat Helena 8-6. RHP Jonathan Heasley gets the ball for Idaho Falls (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs Osprey RHP Deyni Olivero (0-2, 3.52 ERA). 4 pm first pitch at Melaleuca Field.