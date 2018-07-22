Lightning strikes cause 6 wildfires in Oneida County

MALAD — Lightning storms tracked over significant portions of southeastern Idaho Saturday, igniting multiple wildfires.

None of the fires were large however, and during the night crews had mostly taken care of them, according to an Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center news release.

The largest of the fires — the Stone 2 Fire — was located two miles northwest of Stone Reservoir. It burned about 150 acres. Two other fires near Stone Reservoir burned less than five acres before they were contained.

Two other fires ignited near Holbrook and one near Malad, but those fires burned less than an acre before containment.

All of the fires were expected to be fully extinguished by noon Sunday.

Hot, dry, and windy weather conditions continue in eastern Idaho Sunday with lightning storms possible.