Man arrested after repeatedly shocking woman, police say

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested after police say he shocked a woman repeatedly with a electronic restraining or compliance device.

Police reports show Idaho Falls Police responded to the 400 block of H Street at about 9 p.m. Wednesday. Dispatchers had received a report of a man shouting and a female crying, police spokeswoman Holly Cook said.

When officers arrived they discovered Matthew Ellis Kinney, 41, holding a device that was similar to a Taser or stun gun.

The victim told EastIdahoNews.com she had been repeatedly shocked by Kinney with the device.

As a result he was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a $20,000 bond. He was charged with felony domestic abuse inflicting traumatic injury and felony use of a conducted energy device during the commission of a felony.

His bond was reduced to $7,500 bond on Thursday. He is still in the Bonneville County Jail.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated Kinney had been released from jail. That was incorrect and has been changed. EastIdahoNews.com apologizes for the error.