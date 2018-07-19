Man hospitalized after driving car into canal in Bonneville County

AMMON — A man was rescued by an Ammon Public Works crew after he drove his sedan into a canal Thursday.

The incident occurred near the intersection of E. 17th Street and S. 45th East around 4:30 p.m.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported by emergency crews to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

The car was still stuck in the canal as of 5 p.m.