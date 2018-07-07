Motorcyclist dies after slamming into bus

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a bus on U.S. Highway 26 on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to milepost 304 near Blackfoot at about 12:15 p.m.

Police reports show Corey Beeson, 38, of Williston, North Dakota, was traveling westbound on a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle. Rocio Perez, 46, of Blackfoot, was turning onto US 26 from N 500 W, in a 2002 Ford bus.

As Perez attempted to make a left hand turn onto the highway, Beeson was unable to stop, striking the driver’s side of the bus.

Beeson was not wearing a helmet and was transported by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot where he succumbed to his injuries.

Beeson’s passenger, Priscilla McCarty, 35, of Blackfoot, was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. She is listed as in fair condition, according to EIRMC officials.

Lanes of travel were blocked for approximately three hours.