Officials: House fire causes $100,000 in damage

UPDATE

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department:

On Friday, July 13, at 3:53 p.m., the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to an outside fire which was immediately upgraded to a 2nd-alarm structure fire on the 1800 block of Charlene Street in Idaho Falls.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud explosion followed by a large plume of smoke and flames coming from the back of a two-story home.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire on both the exterior and interior of the home. Four engines, four ambulances a battalion chief and other staff officers responded.

Multiple engine crews simultaneously attacked the fire which extended into the garage, main floor, upstairs and part of the attic. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and then began a knock down and overhaul to check for additional extension.

A primary and secondary search for occupants was completed. There was one adult female inside the home who was able to self-evacuate. It was reported that there were cats inside the home, but it is not known at this time if the cats were able to escape.

There were no civilians or firefighters injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The estimated damage is $100,000.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews are responding to a large house fire on Charlene Street in Idaho Falls.

Multiple Idaho Falls Fire Department engines and ambulances arrived at the home at around 4 p.m.

Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said a propane tank reportedly exploded in the backyard, and the fire quickly spread to the home.

Everyone in the home escaped, and no injuries have been reported.

Idaho Falls police have blocked off a portion of the road and are advising people to stay away from the area.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more details as they become available.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

