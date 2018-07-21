Ogden police investigating infant boy’s death as homicide, searching for person of interest

OGDEN, Utah — Police are now investigating the suspicious death of an infant found Friday as a homicide, and they are searching for a person of interest in the case, officials said.

Ogden police responded to the Madison Manor Apartments, 2434 Madison Ave., after a 911 call about 4 p.m. Friday, Ogden police Capt. Danielle Croyle said. The deceased child was later identified as 10-month-old Alex Hidalgo Jr.

The boy, who was found in the apartment, had traumatic injuries, Croyle added. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but was declared dead at the hospital.

The boy’s biological father, 37-year-old Alex Hidalgo, has been named a person of interest in the case, Croyle said. Police did not know where he was as of Saturday morning, and they are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Hidalgo is wanted for questioning about the homicide, and is not considered armed or dangerous, Croyle said.

Anyone who might have information about Hidalgo or the infant’s death is asked to contact Ogden police by emailing detectives@ogdencity.com or by calling dispatchers at (801) 395-8221.

A Weber County Homicide Task Force detective is offering a reward of $200 of his own money for any information about Hidalgo’s whereabouts, according to Croyle. The reward is not connected to Ogden police.

Weber County Homicide Task Force, Weber-Metro Crime Scene Investogators and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services all assisted with the investigation, Croyle said.

Police did not immediately release a physical description of Hidalgo.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article was first published at KSL.com. It is used here with permission.