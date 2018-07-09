On 3-year anniversary of his disappearance, DeOrr’s grandmother invites community to walk with her

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — It’s been three years since Idaho Falls toddler DeOrr Kunz vanished while on a camping trip in Lemhi County with his parents, great-grandfather and a friend of his great-grandfather.

There has been no sign of DeOrr since July 10, 2015, and nobody has been charged in connection to his disappearance.

DeOrr’s grandmother, Trina Bates Clegg, does not want her grandson to be forgotten, so she’s inviting the community to join her on a walk along the Idaho Falls Greenbelt on Tuesday night in his honor.

“People say it gets easier with time, but it doesn’t. It’s been three years and it’s still very difficult,” Clegg tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I want to make this walk all about him – nobody else. Just ‘Little Man.'”

Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner says there are no new developments in the case, but it remains “very active” and he is hoping for answers soon.

DeOrr’s disappearance gripped the nation and the blond-haired toddler, whose fifth birthday was in December, was the focus of national news programs, magazines and documentaries.

Clegg will be wearing baby blue colored clothing in DeOrr’s honor. She invites the public to walk with her beginning at 6:30 p.m. near the restrooms on the west side of the Falls.