Orem Owlz blank Idaho Falls Chukars 7-0

IDAHO FALLS — The Orem Owlz pitched a shutout and allowed only 6 hits as they beat the Idaho Falls Chukars 7-0 on Thursday Night in front of a crowd of 3,334 at Melaleuca Field.

It was the first professional start for LHP Kris Bubic, the 40th overall pick of the 2018 draft out of Stanford University. Bubic went 2.2 innings, allowed 3 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, walked 2 batters and had 1 strikeout.

The Owlz put up 3 crooked numbers on the board, as Orem scored 2 runs in the 2nd, 2 more in the 3rd and got a solo home run by 3B Tim Millard in a 3 run 5th inning. Millard went 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored. Catcher Mario Sanjur went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI’s on the night.

Owlz starting pitcher Adrian De Horta pitched 4 shutout innings, allowing 4 hits, 0 walks and struck out 3. The 2 other hits by the Chukars came off of reliever Matt Leon, who picked up his first professional win.

Despite being shutout, it was a good game for Chukars 1B Reed Rohlman, who went 2 for 3 with a walk. Chukars 2B Carlos Diaz added 2 hits in 4 at bats.

The Chukars fall to 12-9 on the season, 2 games behind the first place Ogden Raptors in the Southern division.

Idaho Falls has only scored 4 runs in the last 3 meetings with the Orem Owlz.

Friday is the third game of the 3 game homestand for the Chukars. RHP Connor Mayes (2-1, 6.08 ERA) gets the ball for Idaho Falls. It’s TBD for the Orem Owlz. 7:15 p.m. first pitch.