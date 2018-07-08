Outreach group in Idaho Falls invites you to a meet and greet Monday

IDAHO FALLS – A local outreach group is inviting you to inspire, connect and engage.

The Young Professionals Network meets monthly to help career-minded young professionals with opportunities to develop socially, professionally and civically.

“Recognizing the need for young professionals in the Idaho Falls area to connect, we strive to provide opportunities through leadership and education,” their webpage says.

The Young Professionals Network is an outreach program created by the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. Since 2008, the group has brought people together from a variety of industries and backgrounds to help them build relationships and serve as a resource for the community.

The group is having a Meet and Greet Monday, July 9 at Mackenzie River Pizza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mackenzie River Pizza is located at 1490 Milligan Road in Idaho Falls.

“Key community leaders will share their experiences and provide information and training to assist with the professional development of the Idaho Falls YPN community,” states the website.

Anyone who wants to learn more about this program and what they do is welcome to attend. The cost is $5.

To become a member of YPN, click here.

If you would like more information, call (208) 523-1010 or text (208) 705-7488. You can also email programs@idahofallschamber.com.