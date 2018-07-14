Pocatello woman injured in crash near Idaho/Montana border

Share This

SALMON — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash near the Idaho/Montana border on U.S. Highway 93.

The incident occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Friday, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Police reports show Lindsey Smoot, 21, of Pocatello, was traveling northbound on US 93 in a 2004 Ford Escape. Malcom Vickery, 60, of Rocky Ridge, Utah was traveling southbound on US 93 in a 2006 Chevrolet Express van. The Ford went into the southbound lanes as it negotiated a curve, where it struck the Chevrolet.

Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lane of travel.

Smoot was not wearing her seat belt; all the occupants of the Chevrolet were wearing their seat belts.

Smoot and multiple occupants of the Chevrolet were transported to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon by ground ambulance.

The conditions are unknown, as Steele Memorial Medical Center declined to release the information.

The southbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately three hours, according to the release.