Small wildfire ignites near Ririe Reservoir

RIRIE — Local and federal firefighters are fighting a small wildfire that started near the Ririe Reservoir at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The Meadow Creek Fire has burned about 50 acres, according to Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Sarah Wheeler.

Full containment of the wildfire is expected by 4 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire has not been released.